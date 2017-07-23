Pregnant woman hit in head by machete-wielding man in Brooklyn, police say

The woman was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and is expected to be OK, cops said.

A pregnant woman was hit in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said on July 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was hit in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said.

The woman was inside suspect Brenton Harry’s apartment on Church Avenue at East 96th Street when they got into an argument around 7 a.m., police said. Harry, 57, then struck the woman in the side of the head with the machete, according to cops, but the blade didn’t cut her.

Although the two know each other, police said they’re still trying to determine the nature of their relationship.

The woman was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, and she and the baby are expected to be OK, according to police.

Harry was taken into custody following the attack and charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.