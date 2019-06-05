Video of a man lighting two gay pride flags on fire outside a Harlem bar was released by the NYPD Wednesday morning.

The suspect is seen setting fire to the flags outside the Alibi Lounge on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 139th Street at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday, the day before the start of Pride Month, cops said. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The bar had posted images of the burned flags on its Instagram Friday and has since replaced them with “bigger, brighter, bolder” flags, according to a post on Tuesday.

Local and state politicians condemned the incident, which is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

“We won’t let acts of hate tarnish Pride month,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wrote in a tweet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 800-577-TIPS. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.