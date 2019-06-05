News Man who set fire to 2 gay pride flags outside Harlem bar caught on video The Alibi Lounge has put up new “bigger, brighter, bolder” flags, according to an Instagram post on Tuesday. A man set fire to two gay pride flags outside the Alibi Lounge on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard on Friday, video shows. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 5, 2019 8:20 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Video of a man lighting two gay pride flags on fire outside a Harlem bar was released by the NYPD Wednesday morning. The suspect is seen setting fire to the flags outside the Alibi Lounge on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 139th Street at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday, the day before the start of Pride Month, cops said. He then fled in an unknown direction. The bar had posted images of the burned flags on its Instagram Friday and has since replaced them with “bigger, brighter, bolder” flags, according to a post on Tuesday. Local and state politicians condemned the incident, which is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force. “We won’t let acts of hate tarnish Pride month,” City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wrote in a tweet. Police are asking anyone with information to call 800-577-TIPS. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Pride flags set on fire at Harlem gay bar: CopsThe act was done just a day before the city's Pride month celebrations began. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.