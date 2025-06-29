Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Newspaper cover

Manhattan

PRIDE MARCH: Thousands celebrate beauty and diversity in Manhattan

By Posted on
Woman in tanktop and cowboy hat using bubble gun with rainbow Pride flag waving in the background.
Thousands took to the streets of Manhattan on Sunday to celebrate who they are.
Photo by Dean Moses

The 55th annual Pride March, held on June 29, saw New Yorkers line 5th Avenue with rainbow flags, bubble guns, and joyous smiles. Some even scaled construction sheds to get a better view of the parade.

The event kicked off with politicians such as Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams leading the charge. The crowd erupted when presumptive Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani appeared on the route, with spectators jumping the barricade to take selfies with him.

The theme this year is “Pride in Protest,” an effort to push back against anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation emanating from the White House and some in the Republican Party.

Holding signs criticizing President Trump and rebelling with public signs of affection, New York looked to show they stand with Pride.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

Photo by Dean Moses

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Parade Grand Marshal Marti Gould Cummings.Photo by Dean Moses
man in leotard holding sign protect the dolls during pride march
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

Idit Klein, Thank You For Coming Out

Thank You for Coming Out

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

