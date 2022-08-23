Congress Member Jerry Nadler has been projected to win a stunning landslide victory in the all-Manhattan 12th Congressional District race, knocking off his House colleague of more than 30 years, Carolyn Maloney.

Nadler had a 21,000 vote lead over Maloney, with more than 83% of all scanners counted, according to the New York City Board of Elections. The two long-term incumbents engaged in a bitter rivalry over the last few months for the 12th District seat after the madcap redistricting process put them in the very same district.

Insurgent Suraj Patel is a distant third.

Meanwhile, the wide-open Democratic primary race for the 10th Congressional District is proving to be the tight contest it was expected to be, with Trump impeachment lawyer Dan Goldman and Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou currently sitting atop the standings, a few thousand votes separating them.

Citywide, Tuesday’s primary turnout was anemic, according to reports. Just 237,888 voter check-ins (including about 80,000 early voters) were counted as of 6 p.m. Aug. 23, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

A wide-open field of 13 candidates are battling it out for the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. The five leading contenders for that seat, as noted in recent polls, include Goldman and Niou, along with Hudson Valley Congress Member Mondaire Jones, City Council Member Carlina Rivera and former Congress Member Elizabeth Holtzman.

Another big Congressional race to watch are the Democratic and Republican primaries for the 11th District covering all of Staten Island and a portion of southern Brooklyn.

Nicole Malliotakis, the city’s only incumbent Republican House member, is facing a challenge in her second term from John Matland. Meanwhile, three Democrats looking to unseat Malliotakis this November are squaring off for the party’s nomination, including former Congress Member Max Rose, whom Malliotakis defeated in 2020; Brittany Ramos DeBarros and Komi Agoda-Koussema.

Just four incumbent Democratic Congress members representing areas of New York City are not facing a primary challenge and are awaiting the November election: Gregory Meeks (5th District, Queens); Grace Meng (6th District, Queens), Yvette Clarke (9th District, Brooklyn) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (14th District, Bronx/Queens).

Manhattan voters in five state Senate districts also got to elect their nominees to represent them in Albany next year. (Click here for state Senate race results in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.)

Watch this space for the citywide returns and reports on Manhattan races below (projected winners, as called by multiple media outlets, will have a √ in front of their names). All returns from the state and city Boards of Elections are preliminary.

NYC Congressional Primaries (cumulative totals)

3rd District (Northeast Queens, Long Island — 67.5% of precincts reporting)

Jon Kaiman 25.1% (3,296) Robert Zimmerman 38.05% (4,997) Josh Lafazan 16.77% (2,202) Reema Rasool 2.53% (332) Melanie D’Arrigo 16.02% (2,104)

7th District (Brooklyn, Queens — 83.59% of scanners reporting)

√-Nydia Velazquez (i) 83.83% (16,815) Paperboy Love Prince 14.84% (2,977)

8th District (Brooklyn — 87.13% of scanners reporting)

√-Hakeem Jeffries (i) 86.93% (19,222) Queen Johnson 12.55% (2,774)

10th District (north/central Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan — 71.67% of scanners reporting)

Daniel Goldman 25.88% (11,230) Yuh-Line Niou 23.27% (10,097) Carlina Rivera 16.89% (7,328) Elizabeth Holtzman 4.66% (2,022) Mondaire Jones 17.92% (7,775) JoAnne Simon 6.19% (2,687) Peter Gleason 0.24% (102) Maud Maron 0.92% (397) Yan Xiong 1.27% (551) Jimmy Li 1.23% (534) Quanda Francis 0.18% (76) Brian Robinson 0.48% (210) Bill de Blasio 0.73% (315)

11th District (Brooklyn/Staten Island-Democratic — 87.53% of scanners reporting)

Max Rose 75.27% (14,750) Brittany Ramos Debarros 20.06% (3,951) Komi Agoda-Koussema 4.2% (828)

11th District (Brooklyn/Staten Island-Republican — 87.53% of scanners reporting)

Nicole Malliotakis (i) 77.52% (9,558) John Matland 21.67% (2,672)

12th District (most of Manhattan — 83.48% of scanners reporting)

√-Jerry Nadler (i) 55.85% (42,326) Carolyn Maloney (i) 24.05% (18,229) Suraj Patel 18.94% (14,354) Ashmi Sheth 1.01% (766)

13th District (Upper Manhattan, western Bronx — 82.49% of scanners reporting)

√-Adriano Espaillat (i) 80.62% (21,954) Michael Hano 12.09% (3,291) Francisco Spies 6.02% (1,639)

14th District (Bronx, Queens – Republican — 99% of precincts reporting)

Tina Forte 65.7% (1,151) Desi Joseph Cuellar 32.48% (569)

16th District (Bronx, Westchester — >1% of precincts reporting)

Jamaal Bowman (i) 89.44% (627) Vedat Gashi 5.42% (38) Catherine Parker 2.85% (20) Mark Jaffe 1.28% (9)

Manhattan State Senate Districts

27th District (Manhattan areas south of 14th Street — 81.88% of scanners reporting)

Brian Kavanagh (i) 58.14% (11,001) Danyela Souza Egorov 12.67% (2,398) Vittoria Fariello 28.61% (5,414)

30th District (Upper West Side, Morningside Heights, Harlem, East Harlem, Hamilton Heights and Washington Heights — 86.93% of scanners reporting)

Cordell Cleare (i) 69.75% (10,789) Shana Harmongoff 29.29% (4,531)

31st District (Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood and the Bronx — 76.63% of scanners reporting)

Robert Jackson (i) 53.7% (6,407) Ruben Dario Vargas(i) 4.53% (540) Francesca Castellanos 5.56% (663) Angel Vasquez 35.8% (4,271)

47th District (West Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen and the Upper West Side — 88.54% of scanners reporting)

Brad Hoylman (i) 72.61% (25,185) Maria Danzilo 26.9% (9,330)

59th District (East Side, Gramercy, Kips Bay, northern Brooklyn, western Queens — 80.41% of scanners reporting)