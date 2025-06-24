A voter on the Upper East Side waits to cast a ballot in the 2025 primaries on June 24, 2025.

Socialist Queens Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani has jumped out to a sizable lead in the 2025 Democratic primary for mayor, putting him on the cusp of an outcome many did not believe was possible three months ago.

With roughly 85% of the precincts reporting, Mamdani had 43.59% of the vote (405,551), putting him close to 70,000 votes ahead of moderate former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had 36.15% of the vote (336,251). It appears the contest will be decided through a tabulation of ranked-choice votes, and the results may not be known until next month.

Mamdani’s spokesperson Andrew Epstein said their team is feeling “very confident” tonight.”

“We are putting together the multi-ethnic, multi-generational coalition across the five boroughs that we have been talking about since day one of this campaign, and we’ve done it with a relentless focus on this economic agenda and with a volunteer base that has knocked on 50,000 doors today,” Epstein said.

He went on to say the campaign was “over-performing” in the race, even snagging a precinct in Staten Island’s South Shore — a historically conservative district.

“This is the five-borough campaign we promised that we wanted to deliver,” Epstein said.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos was among the first to arrive at the Carpenters Union where team Cuomo has rented out the fourth floor of the West Village building. She said the Cuomo campaign is in high spirits with the higher than expected voter turnout today in spite of the sweltering heat, particularly among older voters.

“I think this has been a very close race, a defining race for what the Democratic Party is, what it can be,” she said. “I want to make sure we’re a big tent and building bridges across working neighborhoods, not just across folks who are interested in ideology.”

When asked about endorsing Cuomo over her progressive counterpart, Ramos said that when it came apparent that the race was coming down to two candidates she made a decision to back the “with experience, even if I’ve been critical of that experience in the past, and probably will continue to be.”

City Comptroller Brad Lander is a distant third in the race, though he and Mamdani cross-endorsed each other and had campaigned together in the final days of the race as part of a ranked-choice voting strategy. At his campaign party in Manhattan, the comptroller focused his remarks on Mamdani and helping the progressive cause.

“With our help, Zohran Mamdani will be the Democratic nominee for the City of New York, and we are on a path to win a city that all New Yorkers can afford,” he said.

The comptroller, who targeted Cuomo during much of his campaign, took aim at the former one final time, reveling in his second-place showing thus far. “Good f—ing riddance,” Lander said, garnering cheers from the crowd.

Other big races on the primary ballot include the heated contest to replace mayoral candidate Brad Lander as city comptroller. The two main contestants in that race are Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Brooklyn City Council Member Justin Brannan.

In the race for New York City’s public advocate — the city government’s main elected watchdog who serves in a non-voting capacity on the City Council and sits first in the mayoral line of succession — a primary challenge to incumbent Jumaane Williams is heating up ahead of the city’s Democratic primary election on June 24. Queens Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar is Williams’ main challenger.

Voters in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan are also choosing borough president candidates and City Council seats are up for grabs across the city. Visit our sister sites for Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx for additional local election coverage.

Key NYC and Manhattan race results

All results are unofficial. The vote totals are from the New York City Board of Elections and reflect the total Primary Day and early voting votes. They do not yet include absentee and mail-in ballot votes cast; those votes will be counted next week.

Projected winners in each contest are denoted with a checkmark (√) next to their name.

Mayor (94.49% scanners reporting)

Zohran Mamdani 43.5% (427,752) Scott Stringer 1.66% (16,284) Zellnor Myrie 0.99% (9,758) Adrienne Adams 4.12% (40,507) Andrew Cuomo 36.37% (357,638) Jessica Ramos 0.39% (3,806) Whitney Tilson 0.79% (7,789) Michael Blake 0.4% (3,936) Brad Lander 11.37% (111,806)

Public Advocate (94.49% scanners reporting)

√-Jumaane Williams (i) 71.29% (623,331) Marty Dolan 9.39% (82,106) Jenifer Rajkumar 18.71% (163,625)

Comptroller (94.49% scanners reporting)

Mark Levine 48.15% (424,578) Ismael Malave Perez 10.11% (89,177) Justin Brannan 33.58% (296,063) Kevin Parker 7.79% (68,695)

Manhattan

Manhattan District Attorney (94.29% scanners reporting)

√-Alvin Bragg 73.37% (177,156) Patrick Timmins 26.29% (63,482)

Borough President (94.29% scanners reporting)

Keith Powers 38.17% (94,098) Calvin D. Sun 12.43% (30,648) Brad Hoylman-Sigal 48.78% (120,261)

City Council

District 1 (98.96% scanners reporting)

Elizabeth Lewinsohn 24.32% (5,619) Jess Coleman 16.08% (3,716) Eric Yu 9.95% (2,300) Christopher Marte (i) 49.19% (11,366)

District 2 (94.74% scanners reporting)

Andrea Gordillo 21.11% (5,458) Sarah Batchu 21.26% (5,496) Allie Ryan 7.8% (2,016) Anthony Weiner 10.34% (2,674) Harvey Epstein 39.05% (10,096)

District 3 (96.97% scanners reporting)

Jacqueline Lara 25.39% (7,056) √-Erik Bottcher (i) 73.96%(20,550)

District 4 (92.68% scanners reporting) Vanessa Aronson 25.45% (6,907) Lukas Florczak 1.65% (447) Benjamin Wetzler 14.88% (4,039) Rachel Storch 22.81% (6,191) Faith Bondy 7.89% (2,141) Virginia Maloney 26.79% (7,270) District 5 (97.3% scanners reporting)

Collin Thompson 25.92% (8,181) √-Julie Menin (i) 73.34% (23,152)

District 7 (96.69% scanners reporting)