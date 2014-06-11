Prisoner assaults officer, hurts his knee

A suspect became irate and fell on an officer’s knee on June 11, 2014.

A police officer injured his leg while trying to corral an out-of-control prisoner Wednesday inside Manhattan Criminal Court, authorities said.

The man began screaming that the shackles on his wrists and ankles were too tight, a witness said. Standing in the lobby of the courthouse around 2 p.m., he apparently started yelling at officers not to push him before lunging away from them.

A 49-year-old officer assigned to the courthouse tried to restrain the prisoner but was knocked over, injuring his left knee. The 14-year law enforcement veteran appeared to be in significant pain, a witness said, screaming and covering his face. He was later taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition, police said.

Police did not identify the officer or the prisoner. The latter was in court for an appearance on an assault charge.

(ALISON FOX)