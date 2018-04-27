LATEST PAPER
A prisoner escaped custody from a Belmont, Bronx, hospital Friday morning, police said.

By John Valenti
Police are searching for a suspect who escaped from custody after being transported to a Bronx hospital for an undisclosed medical condition early Friday, the NYPD said.

The NYPD said the suspect, Kevin Taylor, 27, had been arrested on a weapons possession charge in the 46th Precinct on April 25, but had been transported from central booking Friday morning to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

An NYPD spokesman said Taylor was wearing “one cuff on one wrist” when he escaped at 6:39 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if Taylor had been cuffed to a hospital bed or gurney with the other cuff at the time of his escape or if there was another reason that both his hands were not handcuffed at the time, the police spokesman said.

Officers were canvassing the area around St. Barnabas in an effort to locate Taylor.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

