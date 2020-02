Propane leaking from a 20-pound tank at 214 West 43rd St. brought firefighters to Times Square as a precaution on Thursday, the FDNY said.

Firefighters were standing by with the hose lines in case of an eruption. But the FDNY insisted “nothing serious” was going on, and they were there mainly as a precaution. The call came in at approximately 8:12 a.m.

There were no evacuations yet, the FDNY said.