Prospect Park rape suspect arrested, NYPD says

The man is accused of raping a 59-year-old woman, police said.

The man accused of raping a 59-year-old just outside Prospect Park earlier this month was arrested Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Mowngly Lucas, 28, raped the woman behind a bench near Parkside Avenue and Parade Place on Nov. 18 at about 4 a.m., police said.

He also forced the woman inside a parked van and tried to sexually assault her again, but was unable to, according to police. Lucas then took $10 from the woman’s purse and ran off.

Lucas, of North Corona, was charged with rape, robbery, strangulation, burglary, sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment, police said.

The individual wanted in connection with a Rape That occurred on 11/14/18 in the vicinity of Parkside Avenue and Parade @NYPD70Pct was APPREHENDED!👮🏼‍♀️👮🏿‍♂️Thank you to all #NewYorkers who called in tips. Your help is greatly appreciated. Together we are Crime Stoppers! pic.twitter.com/dqYDyIn2Hk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 29, 2018

The NYPD had released new surveillance footage of the suspect at the Franklin Avenue 2/3 train station in Crown Heights earlier Wednesday.