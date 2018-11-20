Woman sexually assaulted outside Prospect Park, cops say

The man dragged the woman behind a bench and raped her, police said.

Police are on the hunt for a man who dragged a woman behind a bench just outside Prospect Park and sexually assaulted her over the weekend.

The 59-year-old victim was walking along the park’s parade grounds near Parkside Avenue and Parade Place around 4 a.m. on Sunday when a man came up behind her, put her in a chokehold and told her he had a knife and a gun.

He shoved her against a parked van and tried to sexually assault her, but was unable to, police said. He then dragged her behind a bench and raped her, they said.

The suspect then broke the window of the van, forced the victim inside and tried to sexually assault her again, according to police. When he was unable to assault her again, he took $10 from her purse and told her to leave the van, police said.

The suspect, believed to be 25 to 35 years old, fled on foot, heading east on Parkside Avenue. The NYPD released surveillance images of him Monday night.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the Special Victims Squad was investigating.