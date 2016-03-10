Prospect Park stabbing suspect charged in February hate crime, cops say

The 26-year-old suspect was apprehended, police said.

A 26-year-old Manhattan man charged with stabbing two men in Prospect Park on Wednesday night was later connected to a third attack from last month, cops said.

Keny Rochelin was charged with assault, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon for Wednesday’s attacks.

In the first, he stabbed a 30-year-old jogger near Lincoln Road and East Drive at about 11:30 p.m., police said. He pulled a knife on the man and stabbed his hand, which the victim was using to protect his face.

Minutes later, Rochelin ambushed a 43-year-old man near Parkside and Ocean avenues, police said. He stabbed the man in the stomach and grabbed his wallet.

But Rochelin was apprehended and identified by both victims, cops said.

The victims were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police were then able to connect Rochelin to a Feb. 10 stabbing of a 25-year-old Hasidic Jewish man in the left side of his back on Empire Boulevard near Albany Avenue.

Rochelin was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime, second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and criminal possession of a weapon for that attack.

Attorney information for him was not immediately available.