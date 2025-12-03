A coalition of New York lawmakers introduced new legislation on Wednesday aimed at protecting religious institutions from targeted demonstrations and intimidation directly outside their doors.

NYS Assembly Member Micah Lasher and state Sen. Sam Sutton announced the bill on Dec. 3 with support from other state politicians from NYC, notably Senator Liz Krueger and Assembly Member Nily Rozic.

The proposed bill, which follows last month’s boisterous demonstration led by pro-Palestine supporters outside an Upper East Side synagogue — in which participants shouted antisemitic phrases and slogans — seeks to establish a clear 25-foot buffer zone around houses of worship and healthcare facilities, restricting protests that directly impede access or create a hostile environment for anyone entering or exiting the building.

What is the current protest buffer zone?

There is currently no requirement or set footage for protesting outside of a house of worship. However, the legislation would amend Section 240.70 of the New York State Penal Law to prohibit demonstrations within the proposed 25 feet.

“New York must always be a place where people can both exercise free speech and express their religious identity without fear or intimidation, and that balance broke down outside Park East Synagogue,” Lasher said. “This bill will help our city government and other localities across the state ensure that New Yorkers are able to enter houses of worship without having to run a gauntlet of hate speech. Simple decency and mutual respect demand nothing less.”

Around 200 protestors descended outside the Park East Synagogue at E. 68th Street and Lexington Avenue on Nov. 19, where an organization that assists Jewish immigration was scheduled to hold an event.

Protestors were heard yelling slogans such as “Globalize the intifada,” and “Death to the IDF.” The mob was met by angry counterprotestors who shouted back.

“When people walk into a synagogue, church, mosque, or temple, they deserve to feel safe,” Sutton said. “When families trying to enter their houses of worship are instead forced to push past hostile crowds gathered just feet from the door, it’s not peaceful expression, it’s blatant intimidation. New Yorkers deserve better. We cannot and will not allow it.”

Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA-Federation of New York, commented on the bill and said the ability “to worship freely and without fear is fundamental” to the United States.

“UJA strongly supports this bill, which takes meaningful steps to ensure that every faith community can gather in safety,” he said. “No one should ever face intimidation or see their synagogue or any house of worship targeted by protests meant to disrupt or instill fear.”

Meanwhile, Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding based in NYC, recently had a conversation with Zohran Mamdani in which he suggested the Mayor-elect support similar legislation once he is in office.

He told amNewYork that Mamdani “loved the idea.”

The bill still needs to progress through the legislative process before it is approved.