Protesters outside US Open demand fans jeer Trump during president’s visit to men’s final

Protesters gathered outside of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday and encouraged onlookers to boo President Trump ahead of his appearance at the US Open after the USTA asked broadcasters not to focus on the expected jeers.

As hundreds of tennis fans poured out of the 7 train at Mets–Willets Point station, they were met by demonstrators from RefuseFascism.org, who brandished signs and asked them to jeer the president during his appearance at the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

“Boo that motherf**ker,” one protester yelled.

The USTA, in a Sept. 6 missive to its broadcast partners that became public, urged them not to show any “disruptions or reactions” during Trump’s appearance at the men’s final Sunday.

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity,” part of the letter read.

This did not sit right with the activists who dubbed the president “the Hitler of America” over his deportation agenda and threats of a Big Apple federal takeover.

“Trump should be booed everywhere he goes, they are trying to silence the people’s rage,” protester Emma Kaplan said. “This is right on brand with Trump; he wants to censor free speech, he wants to jail his opponents. It shows why we need to drive him out of power.”

The protesters also say they are planning large-scale, nonviolent protests on November 5 in Washington, DC, for which they are calling upon New Yorkers to attend.

“Trump threatens to send federal troops and National Guard into New York, Chicago, and other Democratic-led cities, unleashing white supremacist, racist, violence against our communities. This is what fascism looks like, and it must be stopped before it is too late,” the organization said.

Meanwhile, ticket holders shared frustrations over social media as lines to enter the stadium ground to a halt due to long security checks to ensure the president’s safety.

“With ten minutes to go until the original start time of the US Open men’s final, this is the line for fans to get into Arthur Ashe Stadium,” one X user wrote, showing hundreds of fans still outside.

“Pay all that money and not be there when the match starts, I would be pissed,” another said.

As for Trump, the New York Times reported that he was roundly jeered by the crowd, with some cheers mixed in, when his face appeared on large screen televisions inside the arena.