Report: Public housing and rent-regulated units have ‘housing deficiencies’

Cracks in walls, busted heating, peeling paint and other problems that make New York City homes less habitable are more common in public housing and rent-regulated apartments, according to a new study from the city comptroller.

The report from Comptroller Scott Stringer released Monday, called “How New York Lives,” says more than one-third of public housing units in New York City Housing Authority buildings and 24.4% of rent-regulated apartments had at least three “housing deficiencies” in 2011, the most recent year with data.

Meanwhile, just 10.6% of market-rate rentals and nearly 5% of owner-occupied homes had at least three problems.

NYCHA data on its site shows that the housing authority is putting a dent in its maintenance and repair backlog in recent years, which fell to 81,000 in June from more than 400,000 in January 2013. NYCHA had also created a team to review conditions at all 178,000 NYCHA units.

“By looking at a narrow, years-old sample of the city’s public housing, the comptroller’s report attempts to call attention to a situation Mayor de Blasio has been effectively addressing since day one,” an NYCHA rep said.