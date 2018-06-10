The 61st annual Puerto Rican Day Parade kicked off on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday, bringing the celebration of the Caribbean island to the streets of New York City.

This year's parade is poised to have extra significance for many New Yorkers, coming just months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. Politicians including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer are participating in the parade, which is honoring Brooklyn-born actor Esai Morales, baseballers Jorge Posada and Carlos Beltrán, singers Ismael Miranda and Lucecita Benítez and more.

Scroll down for photos from the festivities:

Sara Gonzalez of Colombia dances at the parade with the Carnaval de Barranquilla en New York.

Salvador Varela of Hempstead, whose family is in Puerto Rico, prior to the parade.

Parade goers walk the route with their flags.

NYPD Hispanic Society preparing for the parade.

Moises Baez of Spanish Harlem Manhattan dresses as the 21st century Moises.

Humboldt Park Jeep of Chicago drove to New York to participate in the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Dancers Dreamzz of the Bronx waiting for the Puerto Rican Day Parade to begin.