Cuomo rips Trump’s Puerto Rico response as a ‘national disgrace’

The governor is sending experts to help recovery efforts after an islandwide blackout.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen on Wednesday in Manhattan, is sending experts to Puerto Rico to help in the response to the islandwide blackout. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, calling the Trump administration’s policy toward Puerto Rico “a national disgrace,” is sending state electricity experts to help the commonwealth recover from an islandwide blackout.

At a news conference at his Manhattan office, Cuomo said he’d personally visit the island April 29.

In addition to dispatching the state experts — 10 personnel from the New York Power Authority — he is also creating a program to send about 500 students from the state and city university systems to work on island recovery for several weeks in exchange for college credit.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said the Trump administration has proven “inadequate” in helping the island after Hurricane Maria in September.

“We can tell you first hand how inadequate the federal response was — even on day one,” he said. “What’s most annoying is... here on Day 211 the federal government is still inadequate in their response.”

