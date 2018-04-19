Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, calling the Trump administration’s policy toward Puerto Rico “a national disgrace,” is sending state electricity experts to help the commonwealth recover from an islandwide blackout.

At a news conference at his Manhattan office, Cuomo said he’d personally visit the island April 29.

In addition to dispatching the state experts — 10 personnel from the New York Power Authority — he is also creating a program to send about 500 students from the state and city university systems to work on island recovery for several weeks in exchange for college credit.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said the Trump administration has proven “inadequate” in helping the island after Hurricane Maria in September.

“We can tell you first hand how inadequate the federal response was — even on day one,” he said. “What’s most annoying is... here on Day 211 the federal government is still inadequate in their response.”