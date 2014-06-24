Brooklyn woman, 68, arrested for snatching purses, cops say

Police have arrested a 68-year-old woman for allegedly snatching purses from inside two Brooklyn restaurants, police said last night.

Hannah Harris, of Boerum Hill, was busted Tuesday and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

According to police, the woman walked in to Mullanes Bar & Grille on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene at about 10:30 p.m Sunday and lifted the 45-year-old victim’s purse off the back of her chair. The victim had a child on her lap at the time, according to a video released by police.

After nabbing the purse, the woman turns and heads out. The victim didn’t appear to notice.

Harris is also accused of stealing another purse on June 1 from inside the Tea Lounge at 837 Union Street in Park Slope. According to police, Harris allegedly swiped an unattended purse that was on a table.