Q&A with Isamar De La Cruz, owner of Nina’s Home Décor

Twenty-four-year-old Isamar De La Cruz opened up Nina’s Home Décor at 4761 Broadway a year and a half ago. Though she was raised in Washington Heights she grew up hanging out in Inwood. When she decided to join her mother in the home décor business she knew she’d found the right location in Inwood. The store is named after her mother, an interior designer who runs the first location in the Bronx. The store carries one-of-a-kind pieces including lamps, mirrors, paintings, vases, decanters and antiques. The pieces come from the Dominican Republic, India, Africa and Australia.

“We want it to be when people come in here and get it once they can’t find it anywhere else,” she said. “We want them to feel exclusive.”



What is the best thing about Inwood?

The Latin culture. This is our neighborhood; this is where our parents migrated to and where we built our foundation. The food, the music is great and it showcases Dominican culture. We love to cook, eat, dance and share that with friends and family. A lot of us don’t want to leave; we’re happy building here for our kids.



What do people do for fun here?

A lot of people do the after-work thing. At the restaurants around you’ll see people sitting around, eating and unwinding and relaxing or going to the park. My favorite place to go is Il Sole, they have delicious drinks and great service.

What’s a common misperception about the area?

It’s not just a Latin neighborhood; there’s African Americans here, Caucasians and others. It’s more diverse now. Some people also think there’s not much around but a lot of people come here when they want to cut their budget. It’s very comforting, welcoming and cultured.