Queens apartment scam: Men take deposits for occupied homes, NYPD says

The men took deposits for apartments that already had people living in them, police said.

Police are looking for three men who scammed at least four women who thought they were making deposits for apartments in Queens.

In four separate incidents, one of the men met a woman interested in renting an apartment that was advertised on Facebook. The suspects claimed to be a home owner and took a deposit from the victim in exchange for a set of keys, according to police. The deposits were between $1,400 and $1,800 in each case.

When the women went to the apartments they thought they had secured, they learned that they were occupied, police said.

The meetings took place in Jackson Heights, Flushing and Elmhurst beginning in April, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects on Monday.