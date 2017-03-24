Queens baby fatally hit by pickup truck in East Elmhurst, NYPD says

The pickup truck hit the stroller the girl was sitting in.

A 1-year-old girl was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Queens Thursday night, about a block from her home, police said.

The baby, identified as Skylar Perkins, of East Elmhurst, was in a stroller at the time she was hit, police said. Her mother was pushing the stroller across 23rd Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. when a white Dodge Ram truck, making a right turn from 94th Street, hit the stroller.

Skylar had severe trauma to her head and body, police said. She was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, Wallace Ramirez, 44, of Massachusetts, stayed at the scene. He was later charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, police said.