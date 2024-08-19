Queens and Brooklyn beaches closed again on Monday thanks to Hurricane Ernesto

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Southern Brooklyn and Queens beaches are closed to swimmers for the third straight day Monday because of strong rip currents and surf from Hurricane Ernesto, which continues to churn in the Atlantic.

The city’s Parks Department announced the Aug. 17-18 closure for all beaches from Coney Island through the Rockaways. The closure also includes Jacob Riis Park’s beach, which the National Park Service oversees.

On Sunday evening, the city extended that closure into Aug. 19 because of continued rough surf conditions that can produce “life-threatening rip currents.” Beachgoers can sunbathe on the sand, but they won’t be allowed in the water — not even for wading.

Both lifeguards and Parks enforcement staff are actively to keep people out of the water. Rip currents are an annual danger on the city’s beaches; this summer, the city has seen several bathers die after being pulled under the surf.

“Lifeguards will be on duty and patrolling the beaches, and we strongly urge all New Yorkers not to risk their lives by ignoring this directive,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue on Friday.

The rip current danger stems from Hurricane Ernesto, which battered Bermuda on Saturday and is still heading out to sea. It does not pose a threat to make landfall in the United States.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has also issued a coastal flood advisory for southern Queens from 6 p.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday due to the threat of increased surf. Vulnerable coastal areas could see 1 1/2 feet of inundation, leading to the potential for street and basement flooding.