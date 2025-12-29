Horror in Queens: Cops find baby boy dead, and mom with slashed wrists

Police in Queens are investigating after finding a baby boy dead and his mother with slash wounds to her wrists inside a residence on Monday afternoon.

According to police sources, cops from the 103rd Precinct rushed to 108-33 157th St. in Jamaica at around 1:37 p.m. on Dec. 29 after a 911 call reported an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 15-month-old male infant unconscious and unresponsive, and the 28-year-old mother bleeding from the wrists. Sources report the woman appeared to have suffered slash wounds to her wrists.

EMS rushed both the baby and his mother to Jamaica Hospital, where the tot was pronounced dead and the mother was listed in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the initial call for help reported that the baby originally was said to have suffered injuries. Police, however, did not find any visible signs of blunt force trauma when they cleaned an inspected the baby’s body.

The Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The mother remains hospitalized. It is currently unknown whether charges are pending against her.