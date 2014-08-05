Queens couple arrested for abusing daughter for two years

Prosecutors arraigned a Queens couple this week on a slew of child abuse charges after they allegedly beat and starved their daughter.

Rajesh Ranot, 46, and his wife, Sheetal Ranot, 31, were charged on Aug. 1 with various criminal counts, including assault and endangering the welfare of a child, for the abuse that Queens DA Richard Brown said took place between December 2012 and last month.

The Ozone Park couple allegedly subjected Maya Ranot, 12, to various beatings involving a baseball bat and a metal broom. The girl was so malnourished that doctors said she weighed 58 pounds, Brown said.

Sheetal Ranot, the girl’s stepmother, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on her charges and her husband faces up to seven years.