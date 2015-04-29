Queens coyote caught! NYPD captures coyote in Middle Village

Is it the same coyote caught napping earlier this week?

A coyote was captured by emergency services in Middle Village, Queens, last night.

The animal was cornered near 77th Place and Caldwell Avenue, before being taken to Animal Care & Control in Manhattan.

NYPD’s 104th Precinct announced on its Twitter page: “He might have gotten away once but not today,” suggesting it is the same coyote that was spotted in Queens on Monday.

A spokesman for the NYPD said they could not confirm that it was the same animal, however.

There have been seven coyotes spotted in the city this year, including one near the World Trade Center Saturday.