Queens cyclist dies after getting doored by driver on Liberty Avenue: cops

A view of Liberty Avenue and 103rd Avenue, where a cyclist died after getting doored by a driver.

A cyclist died on Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from being doored by a driver in Queens on Tuesday evening, police announced on Friday.

Cops responded to a 911 call about a crash on Liberty Avenue near 103rd Avenue, within the NYPD’s 106th Precinct, at 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that the cyclist — identified as 24-year-old Sahan Ahmed — was biking westbound on Liberty Avenue. The 67-year-old female driver of a 2012 Kia Soul then opened her door while Ahmed passed, causing the crash, cops say.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. Emergency services personnel arrived and transported Ahmed, who was in critical condition, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Ahmed then succumbed to his injuries and died on Friday, according to cops. He lived near the crash site.

The NYPD has yet to make an arrest and is still investigating.

There was one other cyclist injured in a nearby crash at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 88th Street over the past year, according to Crashmapper.