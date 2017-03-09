Queens day care worker arrested after girl found alone in store, NYPD says

The girl wandered into a supermarket after the day care worker left her, police said.

An unlicensed day care worker was arrested Wednesday night after she allegedly left a 5-year-old girl alone in Queens, police said.

Trimeka Crum, 35, of Far Rockaway, took the girl, Essiah Love Miller, home, but did not wait to make sure Essiah got inside safely before leaving, police said.

The girl wandered into a supermarket on Central Avenue in Far Rockaway at around 6:30 p.m. An employee learned she was alone and called police, cops said.

Essiah reunited with her guardian, her aunt, hours later. She was unharmed, police said.

Crum was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child.