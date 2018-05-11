Two separate Queens building fires reported in the early hours Friday left more than a dozen with serious injuries, the FDNY said.

The first, a blaze that broke out on the second floor of a private dwelling on 71st Street in Jackson Heights, left four firefighters with minor injuries and two occupants in critical condition, the FDNY said. More than 60 firefighters responded to the fire, which began just after midnight.

Several families were forced to evacuate their apartments within the three-story building, officials said, though it was unclear how many occupants were home at the time. Two unidentified victims who were listed in serious condition were transported to Elmhurst Hospital.

A second Queens fire on Case Street in Elmhurst was called in around 5:12 Friday morning, the FDNY said.

The three-alarm incident left as many as seven firefighters with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, officials said. At least one civilian, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition, they added.

An exact injury count was not immediately known, as victims were “still coming in because there’s so many,” the FDNY said.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.