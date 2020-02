Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to fire officials.

A fire on 91st Street in Queens was extinguished around 3:40 a.m. on March 29, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty / Spencer Platt

Firefighters faced strong winds while battling a three-alarm fire in Queens overnight.

The fire broke out on 91st Street just after 2 a.m., according to the FDNY. The flames spread to two other structures before the fire was brought under control around 3:40 a.m.

About 140 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, the FDNY said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to fire officials. No residents were injured.

So far, there is no word on what may have caused the fire.