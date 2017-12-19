Police and fire officials are investigating a deadly fire that broke out in a house in St. Albans, Queens Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire on the second floor of a 2 1/2-story home on 120th Road, near Farmers Boulevard, just before 7:10 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The city Medical Examiner's office will determine his cause of death and no further details about his identity were available Tuesday night, officials said.

About 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control around 7:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the spokesman said.

With Colter Hettich