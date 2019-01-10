A fire in Queens that claimed the lives of two men in December was set by "incendiary" means, an FDNY fire marshal said Thursday.

The deaths of David Hawkins, 64, and John Wigfall, 86, were deemed homicides by the NYPD following the fire marshal's determination.

Both men lived in the building at 95-32 150th St. in Jamaica and were pulled from the second-floor apartment by firefighters who were called to the scene around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 23, according to officials.

They were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where Hawkins was pronounced dead. Wigfall was initially listed in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries later that day, officials said.

Police on Thursday said there were no arrests in the case and the investigation was ongoing.