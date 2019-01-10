News Deaths of 2 men in suspicious Queens fire ruled homicide, NYPD says The deadly fire broke out at 95-32 150th St. in Jamaica around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 23, officials said. The deaths of two men pulled from an apartment fire in Queens were deemed homicides by police on Thursday. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated January 10, 2019 6:12 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A fire in Queens that claimed the lives of two men in December was set by "incendiary" means, an FDNY fire marshal said Thursday. The deaths of David Hawkins, 64, and John Wigfall, 86, were deemed homicides by the NYPD following the fire marshal's determination. Both men lived in the building at 95-32 150th St. in Jamaica and were pulled from the second-floor apartment by firefighters who were called to the scene around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 23, according to officials. They were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where Hawkins was pronounced dead. Wigfall was initially listed in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries later that day, officials said. Police on Thursday said there were no arrests in the case and the investigation was ongoing. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Second man dies after Queens fire: NYPDThe fire broke out around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.