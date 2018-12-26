2 dead after Queens fire, NYPD says

The fire broke out around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire that killed two men. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Robbins

A second man has died after a fire in Queens on Sunday, police said.

The FDNY was called to 95-32 150th St. in Jamaica just before 3:10 p.m. and firefighters pulled two unconscious men, ages 64 and 86, from the second floor of the building, according to police.

They were both taken to Jamaica Hospital Center, where the 64-year-old man, identified as David Hawkins, was pronounced dead, according to cops.

The second victim, identified as John Wigfall, was listed in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries later on Sunday, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Following yesterday’s fatal fire, the #FDNY Fire Safety Education Unit is sharing safety info on the corner of Liberty Ave and 150th St. in Queens until 1 pm. See online #FDNYSmart tips at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/hRVfjb0XQb — FDNY (@FDNY) December 24, 2018

The FDNY sent a Fire Safety Education Unit to the neighborhood on Monday to hand out information to residents at the corner of Liberty Avenue and 150th Street. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

With Nicole Brown