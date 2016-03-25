Queens groping, robbery suspect sought by police

Officials said the two incidents happened just a few minutes apart.

Police have released the sketch of a man they said is behind two groping incidents in Queens.

Officials said the two incidents happened just a few minutes apart early on March 19 in the vicinity of Harman Street and Woodward Avenue in Ridgewood.

Around 1:42 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was walking home when a man came up from behind her and pushed her to the ground, the NYPD said. The suspect grabbed the victim’s genitals over her clothing before fleeing on foot, police said.

About six minutes later, the same suspect attacked a 25-year-old woman, authorities said. Police said the woman was walking near Harman Street when the suspect approached from behind and put his hands around her neck. The suspect tried to force his hands into the woman’s pants before stealing her purse and taking off, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.