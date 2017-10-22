A 51-year-old man was killed Sunday when he was struck by a car in Queens that then fled the scene, police said.

The victim, Pedro Perez, was walking near Roosevelt Avenue and 112th Street in North Corona just after 5 a.m. when the black sedan came hurtling west on Roosevelt Avenue, police said. The incident occurred just over a mile from Perez’ Jackson Heights home.

After hitting Perez, the driver of the sedan fled the scene, police said, and was still on run on Sunday evening.

Perez was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.