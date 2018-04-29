News Jackson Heights hit-and-run kills 9-year-old boy, police say The victims were hit in broad daylight by an 86-year-old, police said. The 9-year-old boy, Giovanni Ampuero, was crossing the street with his mother when they were both struck, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated April 29, 2018 10:43 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed in broad daylight while crossing the street in Jackson Heights with his mother on Saturday afternoon, according to the NYPD. Just before 1:30 p.m., the boy, Giovanni Ampuero, and his mother were crossing Northern Boulevard at 70th Street when a Jeep made a left turn onto Northern Boulevard, striking them both and causing severe trauma to Giovanni’s head, police said. The driver of the Jeep kept going, but he was tracked down a short distance away and arrested, police said. The NYPD later identified the driver as Juan B. Jimenez, 86, of Morningside. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, police said. The victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where the boy was pronounced dead, the NYPD said. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.