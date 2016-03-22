Queens house fire kills 2, seriously injures 1, NYPD says

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Ithaca Street.

A fire truck is seen driving down the road in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson

Two men were killed and another was seriously injured in a house fire in Queens Monday night.

Police said a 911 call came in around 10:30 p.m. reporting a fire at 42-24 Ithaca St. near Elmhurst, Queens.

After the fire was put out, authorities said firefighters discovered three men inside.

Two of the men were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

The third victim was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

So far, none of the victims have been identified by police. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, police said.