Queens Library will no longer offer popular, yellow plastic bags

The Queens Library is ditching its popular plastic bags in an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

Visitors to the busy library system regularly take the yellow-colored bags to carry their haul of borrowed books and materials, but Library CEO Dennis Walcott said the cost to the environment is just too steep.

“We appreciate that plastic bags are convenient, but the consequences of convenience are too great,” Walcott said in a statement. “Plastic bags harm the health of wildlife, humans and marine life, litter our streets, sidewalks, trees, parks, yards and beaches and are costly to produce.”

Library officials said they will stop offering the bags at all of its 65 facilities on June 30, 2018.

The announcement precedes nationwide Earth Day celebrations on April 22, which will focus on reducing plastic pollution.

The Queens Library distributes about 1 million plastic bags every year. It is estimated the bags add 24 tons of plastic to the waste stream, officials said.

“We are thrilled that the Queens Library is leading by example and joining a growing list of individuals, institutions, and retailers who have pledged to do the right thing by cutting plastic bag consumption,” Marcia Bystryn, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters, said in a statement.

Walcott said the library had also been receiving feedback from customers who did not approve of giving out plastic bags.

“We are grateful for their feedback and look forward to encouraging customers to bring reusable bags when they visit us and discussing what we can all do to be responsible stewards of the earth,” Walcott said.