Pedro Tapia of Queens arrested upstate for DWI with 10 passengers in car

Four of the people in the car were children.

A Queens man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated with 10 other people in the car, including four children, according to the New York State Police.

Pedro Tapia, 37, from Jackson Heights was stopped on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near Haverstraw on Sunday when a trooper’s license plate reader said his GMC Acadia had a suspended registration. Tapia allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .10% and was charged with several offenses, including aggravated DWI.

The children, aged three to 15, were not wearing seat belts or using child seats, police said.

Tapia was released after posting bail, police said. His next court appearance is July 3.