Queens man brutally beat toddler son in homeless shelter, then dropped him off at mother’s apartment: sources

A Queens father has been arrested and charged for allegedly beating his two-year-old son — then dropping him off at the child’s mother’s residence on the brink of death.

According to sources familiar with the incident, 30-year-old Dayvon Morrison allegedly beat his toddler, identified on his mother’s Instagram account as Maliek, during an intoxicated fit of rage inside a Queens homeless shelter within the confines of the 114th Precinct, based in Astoria, on Jan. 30; however, the battered child did not receive medical care until this week.

The sources said Morrison casually dropped his severely beaten son off early on Monday morning with his mother at a NYCHA apartment building in the vicinity of 102nd Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem.

The mom subsequently called 911 just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 2 after seeing Maliek’s condition. EMS responded to the home and rushed the tot to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he remains on life support.

“My beautiful baby boy was brutally beaten by his father Dayvon Morrison, My baby is fighting for his life in the ICU please, I can’t do anything but pray I asked for prayer from everyone can’t breathe, my baby boy is two years old and the sweetest baby boy,” his mother wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “Please pray I’m calling out for help, please pray for my baby.”

Sources report that the boy is suffering from a “substantial brain injury” and has fractures to his head, including a bleed in the brain.

Police tracked Morrison down, who is also the father of another child around the same age, and took him into custody. He was brought to the 114th Precinct stationhouse for further questioning.

On Tuesday night, detectives escorted Morrison out of the stationhouse in handcuffs. The suspect refused to answer amNewYork’s questions about the assault, remaining silent as he was placed in the back of a police vehicle.

Morrison was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on assault charges in Queens Criminal Court.