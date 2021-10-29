Queens man cuffed for role in attack on Capitol Building on Jan. 6

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Queens man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, prosecutors announced Friday.

Little Neck resident Jia Liu, 26, was charged with four misdemeanors in connection to the incident after being arrested by the FBI.

Throughout the course of the riots, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) security cameras captured images of individuals unlawfully entering and rioting inside the U.S. Capitol building. According to court documents, Liu was allegedly spotted on two separate occasions entering the Capitol building at 3:24 p.m. and exiting at 3:31 p.m. by climbing through an open window.

Later, at 3:36 p.m., Liu was allegedly seen on body camera footage on the Upper West Terrace on the north side of the building. At 3:56 p.m., Liu allegedly re-entered the building before leaving again at 4:22 p.m.

According to NYPD license plate reader information, at 5:32 a.m. that day, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler registered to Liu’s stepfather was allegedly read traveling in the Lincoln Tunnel Outbound West Tube, leaving New York City. At 11:55 p.m. that night, the same car was read going northbound on the George Washington Bridge, Lowel Level into New York City, and again at approximately 12:04 AM (on January 7, 2021) traveling Queens-bound on the Throgs Neck Bridge.

Financial records allegedly show that on Jan. 6, Liu’s credit card was used twice at a BP gas station in Hauppauge, New York, and also twice in and around Washington D.C., including a $52.98 purchase at a Sunoco gas station.