Queens man dragged by F train, pronounced dead at hospital, police say

Edward Leonard, 51, was dragged across a train platform in Kew Gardens on Monday night.

A Queens man was pronounced dead after he was dragged by an F train in Kew Gardens on Monday night, police said.

Edward Leonard, 51, attempted to lean against a moving train around 6:45 p.m. in the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens station, cops said. As the train was exiting the station, he was dragged and spun across the platform, according to police.

Leonard suffered head trauma and multiple lacerations to his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital, cops said.

Police could not confirm if Leonard was caught between the doors of the train. Both the NYPD and MTA are investigating the incident.