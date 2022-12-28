Queens man cuffed for running over wife with SUV, then stabbing her as their children watched heinous attack

Queens cops cuffed a MTA bus driver on Tuesday after he allegedly mowed down his wife with their SUV while his children watched the heinous attack.

According to police sources, 36-year-old Stephen Giraldo was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer with his three young children in the rear when he allegedly sped up and careened into his 41-year-old wife Sophia Giraldo.

Officers from 109th Precinct found the overturned SUV at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 27 in front of 41-80 Parsons Blvd. in Flushing that was used in an attempted murder.

Despite having overturned the vehicle, law enforcement sources said, Giraldo allegedly crawled from the wreck before attempting to finish the deed by stabbing the mother of three in the abdomen.

Police managed to arrest Giraldo at the scene while his unconscious wife was rushed by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Miraculously, the young boys — aged 11, 9 and 6, who were in the back of the SUV at the time of the attack — were unharmed, police sources said.

According to the MTA, Giraldo has been suspended without pay, pending the results of the investigation.

Sources familiar with the case say the couple have a troubled history rife with apparent domestic abuse, and that Sophia recently filed for divorce from her husband.

Giraldo remained silent after dark on Tuesday as he was escorted out of the 109th Precinct in shackles. With his hands behind his back and donning a paper suit, he refused to answer questions hurled his way.

Giraldo faces a litany of charges including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child.