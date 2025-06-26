Man stabbed to death during early morning Queens brawl

One man is dead in Queens Thursday morning, and another is being questioned by police after a fight turned into a deadly stabbing.

Police sources said the bloodshed occurred in front of the Tequila Time Bar Cafe, located at 675 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 26.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police reported that two men became embroiled in an argument that quickly descended into an all-out brawl. The cause of the argument is still unclear.

During the fight, one of the suspects brandished a sharp object and stabbed the other man, age 35, in the abdomen, leaving him seriously wounded.

Onlookers dialed 911, and officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS raced to the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital where he could not be saved and was later pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the alleged perpetrator was taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives. Charges against him are pending.

A crime scene could still be seen as of daybreak Thursday morning, with dried blood marring the sidewalk. The investigation remains ongoing.

The 104th Precinct had just one homicide year-to-date through June 22.