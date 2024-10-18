Queens most influential individuals honored at Powers List event

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Schneps Media honored Queens’ most influential figures at its annual Queens Power List ceremony, held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Terrace on the Park.

The prestigious Power List recognized a distinguished group of men and women who have made significant contributions to their fields and the Queens community. Honorees had the opportunity to introduce themselves and network with peers during a VIP cocktail hour before the main event.

Master of Ceremonies Rocco Vertuccio welcomed the honorees to the stage in a packed ballroom, where each recipient was celebrated with applause and personalized music as they received their awards.

Among the honorees was Dr. Donald T. Morrish, recently appointed CEO of Episcopal Health Services at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. Morrish, who has been with the organization since 2013, expressed gratitude for his recognition.

“Schneps Media has always been a great partner in helping us highlight hospital services,” Morrish said. “Partnerships like these improve access to healthcare by spreading the word in the community.”

Morrish also praised his fellow honorees and acknowledged the hard work of his team. “It’s wonderful to celebrate not only the Queens community but also our team members who do the work every day,” he added.

Bruce J. Flanz, President and CEO of MediSys Health Network, was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his nearly five decades of service to the healthcare industry.

“I’m proud to accept this honor on behalf of the 7,000 dedicated professionals at our hospitals,” Flanz said. “It’s always a great opportunity to reconnect with longtime colleagues and meet new ones.”

Another Hall of Fame inductee, Roel Huinink, President and CEO of JFKIAT, shared his pride in being honored for the third time. Huinink’s company manages Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“We do this for the people of Queens, and it’s great to celebrate all the leaders making this borough a better place to live and work,” Huinink said. He praised the hard work of those managing major changes at JFK and acknowledged both familiar and new faces at the event.

Vernon M. Taylor, Director of People Operations at JFKIAT, was also honored for his groundbreaking work in creating new policies and providing employees with valuable resources and benefits.

“The significance of this honor is huge for me because I’m being recognized for doing what I love—People Operations in Queens,” Taylor said. “I hope this encourages other airport terminals to partner with their local communities.”

Denise Erickson, Vice President of the Airport Division at Duty-Free Americas, was honored for her work overseeing operations at several major airports, including JFK Terminal 7. Erickson emphasized that their work is for the benefit of the community, not just the business.

“We’re here for the people who need us,” she said. “It’s a huge honor to be part of the Power List and to see all the honorees doing so much for others.”

Donna Hunter, Senior Data and Accounting Specialist at RF Wilkins Consultants was recognized for her contributions to the JFK redevelopment project.

“This event highlights the fact that we are one of the only female-owned project management firms in the city,” Hunter said. “It’s great to be part of such an energizing event.”

Although some honorees, including Dr. Christopher Long, co-CEO and President of Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc., could not attend, their achievements were still celebrated. Chief Clinical Officer Anu Arnold accepted the award on Long’s behalf.

“This recognition highlights the difference we are making in the lives of vulnerable people,” Arnold said. “It’s great to make personal connections with partners we often work with but rarely see in person.”

The evening’s festivities also raised money for LiveOnNY, a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ and tissue donation. One hundred percent of the raffle proceeds will go to the cause.

To learn more about those named to the Queens Power List, please visit QueensPowerList.com. For information about upcoming events, visit SchnepsEvents or reach out to Toni Cimino at TCimino@SchnepsMedia.com.

Here is the list of honorees:

HALL OF FAME

– Leonard Achan, LiveOnNY

– Rachelle Antoine, John F. Kennedy International Redevelopment Program

– Rick Cotton, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

– Robert DeSalvio, Genting America’s East

– Mike Finley, Boingo Wireless

– Bruce J. Flanz, MediSys Health Network

– Ira Goldstein, The Black Car Fund

– Roel Huinink, JFKIAT

– Paula Kirby, Plaxall

– Dr. Christine Mangino, Queensborough Community College

– Bruno Marques, Terrace on the Park

– Nina Maurello, The Shops at Atlas Park

– David L. Reich, MD, Mount Sinai Queens

– Justin K. Rodgers, Greater Jamaica Development Corp

– Michelle Stoddart, Resorts World New York City

– Frank Wu, Queens College

POWER TEAM

– Jim Bliku, JFK KAAMCO; Air New Zealand

– Lauren Dascalopoulos, JFK KAAMCO; Hawaiian Airlines

– Joey Russo, JFK KAAMCO

POWER COUPLE

– Noe Canales, M.S.ED.; U.S.S.F. National Youth, Soccer Kids NYC

– Ramona Ciobanu, M.S.ED., Soccer Kids NYC

2024 HONOREES

– Les Barnes, London Lennie’s

– Graham Browne, Forte Preparatory Academy

– Tanbir Chowdhury, They See Blue New York

-Denise Erickson, Duty Free Americas

– Mikal Haddad, Oxford Harriman & Co/ Haddad & Co.

– Donna Hunter, RF Wilkins Consultants

– Christopher Long, Family Residences & Essential Enterprises, Inc.

– Alfonso Lopez, NYC Department of Environmental Protection (NYC DEP)

– Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, Episcopal Health Services

– Akira Nesfield, RF Wilkins Consultants

– Suzette Noble, LaGuardia Gateway Partners

– Tamar E. Ogburn, Healthfirst

– Hersh Parekh, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

– Akshar Patel, John F. Kennedy International Redevelopment Program

– Edgar Pereira, Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc. (CPC)

– Donovan Richards, Borough President

– Teresa Rizzuto, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

– Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker Jewish Institute for Healthcare and Rehabilitation

– Dr. Anju J. Rupchandani, Zone 126

– Megan C. Ryan, Esq., NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility

– Dr. Timothy E. Sams, SUNY Old Westbury

– David Santillan, Ponce Bank

– Kelly Sexton, IUOE Local 30

– Marlon Taylor, New York & Atlantic Railway

– Vernon M. Taylor, JFKIAT

– Gaspare G. Tumminello, LIPA

– Rev. Dr. Darlene Williams, Union Settlement

– Chief Kevin A. Williams, Sr., NYC Police Department