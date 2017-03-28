Queens mother of baby fatally hit by truck starts fundraiser for funeral

The mother of a 1-year-old who was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Queens last week is asking for help with funeral costs.

A woman claiming to represent Fredrique Rowe started a GoFundMe campaign in order to raise money for the girl’s funeral.

“My daughter was struck and killed by a car while we were on our way to our home. I’m starting this campaign because I need the help of everyone right now to rest my daughter. Anything you can donate will be highly appreciated, thank you,” Natasha Doll wrote on behalf of Rowe.

Rowe was pushing a stroller with her daughter Skylar Perkins in it across 23rd Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday when a white Dodge Ram, driven by Wallace Ramirez, slammed into them as he made a right from 94th Street, cops said.

Skylar suffered severe trauma to her head and body, and was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital Center, according to police.

Skylar apparently lived with her mother in a temporary family homeless shelter in East Elmhurst, Queens.

The fundraiser, which began on March 25, quickly garnered more than $10,000 in donations toward its $15,000 goal. An outpouring of support flooded the GoFundMe page as well.

“Such a beautiful baby, who left this world so tragically. Knowing the family, it hurts even more! My condolences to the family & EVERYONE [whose] life she has touched!!” Ta Nisha wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“My heart is deeply pained by your loss. The third time in less than six months within a mile or so from my home that someone walking has been killed by an inattentive driver,” wrote Clarence Eckerson. “It doubles my resolve to keep working toward a city where pedestrians can live and walk safely. This can never happen again.”

Funeral details were not provided on the fundraising page. Requests for comment from Rowe and Doll were not immediately returned.

Wallace, 44, of Massachusetts, was arraigned on charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, court documents show. He posted $10,000 bond after a Sunday court appearance and the case was adjourned until March 31.