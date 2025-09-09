Queens murder mystery: Senior couple dead after letting in alleged arsonist who wanted to charge phone, cops say

Police are on the hunt for a cold-blooded killer who set fire to a Queens home on Monday that left two seniors dead.

According to authorities, the inferno engulfed a home located at 87-86 254th St. in Bellerose around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 8. When firefighters arrived, they put out the blaze but found two seniors dead.

Police have now classified the incident as a homicide and are looking for the man who set the fire.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the suspect had visited several homes in the area and asked to use a phone charger but was ultimately turned away. He then arrived at the back door of 87-86 254th St., where 77-year-old Frank Olton allowed him inside.

The suspect was not seen again until about 3:20 p.m. when he left the home, and a fire alarm was set off.

Responding to the scene, first responders said they found 78-year-old Maureen Olton dead on the first floor. Frank Olton, meanwhile, was tied to a wall in the basement, sources said. They had been burned.

The Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the Oltons’ deaths and whether they were killed prior to the fire.

A manhunt is now underway for the prime suspect in the arson murder, whom police described as a man with a medium build, approximately 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Cops are asking anyone who may know the individual to immediately contact them.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.