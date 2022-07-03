Queens party shooting leaves man dead, three attendees injured

Police are searching for the gunman behind a Queens party shooting on Saturday night that left a man dead and three attendees injured, it was reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred during the bash inside an auto repair shop at 129-09 89th Ave. in Richmond Hill at about 9:39 p.m. on July 2.

Citing police sources, WABC-TV reported, it’s believed that a single gunman walked into the party, pulled out a gun and began firing on patrons. He then took off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired at the location, found four wounded victims at the location.

Among the injured were a 24-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to his head. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he died a short time later; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The other victims included an 18-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to her head, but refused medical attention; a 17-year-old girl grazed in the torso, who also refused medical attention at the scene; and a 25-year-old man shot in the right leg, who was brought to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.