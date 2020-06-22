Queens pedestrian fatally struck on sidewalk by driver who lost control of SUV

A 58-year-old man died in a chain reaction collision on a Queens street on Monday afternoon after a woman lost control of her ride and struck him, police reported.

Police say the crash occurred at 1:40 p.m. on June 22 as a 26-year-old woman driving her friends from Rockaway Beach north on Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park, when she apparently lost control for unknown reasons, striking a telephone pole and then the victim in front of a Popeyes Restaurant.