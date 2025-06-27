Queens pervert cuffed for offering 13-year-old girl $100 for sex act

Police cuffed the alleged pervert Friday, who tried to offer a 13-year-old Queens girl a wad of cash for a sex act.

According to sources familiar with the arrest, 25-year-old Ali Hamed was cuffed when he stepped into the 115 precinct after he saw his photo circulating in the news and attempted to dispute the allegations. Cops immediately recognized him and took him into custody.

Hamed lives mere blocks from where, at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, along 97th Street and 34th Avenue, he followed a 13-year-old girl. Police sources report he allegedly confronted the teen and offered her $50 to perform a sex act, but when she declined, he upped the price to $100.

The girl fled, yet he is accused of following her until she made it home, and he himself took off. The girl’s parents immediately contacted the NYPD and detectives were able to retrieve video surveillance of Hamed in the area.

The arresting detectives matched the alleged sicko out of the 115 Precinct on Friday evening in handcuffs while transferring him to Central Booking. He declined to comment on the allegations.

Hamed is charged with luring a child to commit a felony, criminal solicitation, and endangering the welfare of a child.