Queens police shooting: Cops kill man who allegedly charged at them with box cutter

Police officers in Queens shot and killed a man early on Sunday morning after he allegedly charged at them with a box cutter.

Police officers in Queens shot and killed a man early on Sunday morning after he allegedly charged at them with a box cutter.

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, the deadly police shooting unfolded at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Dec. 21 inside of 1170 Nameoke St. in Far Rockaway.

Officers from the 101st Precinct were dispatched to the apartment building after a 911 call reported that a father was having an altercation with his son.

When police arrived, the officers met with the man and his wife and entered the apartment together to confront the 29-year-old, unnamed son — but could not locate him.

“As the officers and the parents were exiting the apartment, the male was observed in the hallway outside of the apartment with a boxcutter in his hand,” Chief Rivera said. “The officers gave multiple verbal commands to the male to drop the weapon as they attempted to deescalate the situation, the male did not comply with the demands to drop the weapon.”

Rivera said the father retreated behind the cops as the son charged at them with the weapon. While one cop discharged their Taser, the second immediately opened fire, striking him.

The officers performed CPR on the suspect until EMS arrived and rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The responding cops were also evaluated at a local hospital but were ultimately unharmed.

“This incident once again demonstrates the dangers that our police officers face every day and how a routine call can quickly escalate into an extremely dangerous situation,” Rivera said.

The NYPD Force Investigation Division is now examining the case.