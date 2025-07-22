Rockaway express bus service on 3 lines will continue, at least for now

Rockaway residents have some of the nation’s longest commutes, and existing transit makes it hard to travel within their own borough of Queens.

City and state officials announced on Tuesday that the MTA will extend enhanced Rockaway express bus service on three lines as part of a pilot program on the Rockaway Peninsula following the return of the A train in the area.

The program will include the continued expansion of the QM15 route to Arverne through March 2026, as well as additional peak trips on the QM16 and QM17 lines through January 2026.

These service enhancements were launched during the recent A train service outage that reopened on May 19. According to Queens City Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, the transit agency will monitor the bus pilots to see if the temporary expansions need to continue.

“This extension is the result of persistent community advocacy and collaboration with the MTA,” Brooks-Powers said. “It reflects the voices of residents who rely on these buses for access to jobs, schools and essential services.”

The council member, who chairs the transportation and infrastructure committee, urged her Rockaway constituents to take advantage of the program, which is not permanent—at least not right now.

“Let me be clear. This extension is temporary,” Brooks-Powers added. “If we want to make these improvements permanent, riders must take advantage of the service now. Ridership will determine the future of express bus options in the Rockaways.”

Queens Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson, one of several elected officials who pushed for travel accommodations for A train users during the line’s 17-week shutdown for rehab work this year, underscored Brooks-Powers sentiments.

“Although the A train is finally back—hopefully on time—I urge everyone to take full advantage of the expanded QM15, QM16, and QM17,” he said. “This is a testament to what’s possible when community voices are heard and leaders work together.”

The A train shut down on Jan. 17 between Howard Beach–JFK Airport, Far Rockaway–Mott Avenue, and Rockaway Park–Beach 116th Street. Rockaway Park Shuttle trains were also taken out of service to and from Broad Channel in Queens.

The critical transit line for the local communities underwent rehab and repair work after it went through “extensive damage” following Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Although emergency repairs restored service seven months after the storm, agency officials explained that the line’s Hammels Wye Viaduct and South Channel Bridge, which carry trains across Broad Channel, needed more work to ensure their resilience in strong weather conditions.

Officials said the announcement of the express bus program comes after “months of collaborative efforts between local officials, community organizations, and the MTA.”

amNewYork contacted the MTA for comment and is awaiting a response.